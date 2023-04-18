Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

