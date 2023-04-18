Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

