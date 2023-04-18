Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.16. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,848. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

