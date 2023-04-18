Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,848. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

KRTX opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.16. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.51.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

