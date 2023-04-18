Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

