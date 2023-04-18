Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

