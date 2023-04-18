Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 3.0 %

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAMR stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

