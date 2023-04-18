Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $510,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $738.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

