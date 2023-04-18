Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

