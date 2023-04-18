Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $517,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.