Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $128.05 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $136.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

