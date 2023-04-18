Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.