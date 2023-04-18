Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -352.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $3,281,193. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

