Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.