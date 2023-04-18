Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 201,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $83,088.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

