Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

