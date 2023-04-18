Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

