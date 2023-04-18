Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 21,996.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 127,579 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Teekay by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 27.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 25.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $623.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

