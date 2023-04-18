Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Trading Down 3.6 %

HIBB opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $752.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

