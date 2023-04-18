Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $608,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

