Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

