Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,690 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE JLL opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $132.48 and a one year high of $238.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.