Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $637,000 Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

IMXI stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $941.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

