Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 955.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,203 shares of company stock valued at $178,265. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

