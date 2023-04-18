Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Chemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $653,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chemours

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

