Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 14.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.