Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 643.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

