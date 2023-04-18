Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

NYSE PNW opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

