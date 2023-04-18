Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 643.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $78.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $396.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

