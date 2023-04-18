Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $510,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

HYT opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

