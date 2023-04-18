Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

