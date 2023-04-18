Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,323 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.