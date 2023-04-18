Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

