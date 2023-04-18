Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 15,802 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $347,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at 25.36 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of 17.75 and a 12 month high of 38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 23.10.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

