Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 20,037 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2,422.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

PRLB stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $794.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($4.34). Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $115.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

