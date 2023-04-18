Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

BRKL opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $930.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.