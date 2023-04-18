Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 27,340 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2,899.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after buying an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NTST stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

