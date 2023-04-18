Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $760,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

TITN opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $709.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

