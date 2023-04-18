Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 63,203 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 766.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 79.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PETQ. Truist Financial cut their target price on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

