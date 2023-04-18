Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 7,480 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVTC opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

