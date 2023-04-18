Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 32,684 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

