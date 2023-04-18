Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 58,400 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $160,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

