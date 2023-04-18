Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.