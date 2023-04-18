Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,014,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 408,748 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 271,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $405.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

