Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $20,741,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 218,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

