Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 766.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PetIQ by 199.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PetIQ by 2,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PetIQ by 197.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 196,944 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

