Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 958.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

