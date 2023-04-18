Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

