Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

