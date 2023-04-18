Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

